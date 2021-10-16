10 Weirdest Logos Of All Time, Most Have Been Replaced But Not Forgot

Truth be told, most logos are strictly okay. Some are clever and a relative few have become pop culture icons.

And then, there are the logos that generate wonder - specifically, the wonder of who the hell gave the okay to hoist them on an unsuspecting public. For your reading pleasure, here are 10 logos that represent the most astonishing failed opportunities to sell a product, brand or organization through graphic design.



1. Bad Girls Coffee Company. The designer of the logo for this business in Salem, Oregon, seems to have gotten the design inspiration from binge watching Chesty Morgan movies. The company is no longer with us, but the logo lives on in Internet-based infamy.



2. Highlight. Whereas a logo is traditionally supposed to appeal to the viewer, this logo creatied eye irritation in a manner similar to watching a 3D movie without those funny red-and-blue eyeglasses. Highlight was a short-lived app that briefly made headlines for disclosing the private information of its users, and neither the app nor its blurry logo have been missed.



3. Kia. No, this is not supposed to be a collapsed bridge, nor is it an Alexander Calder doodle. This is supposed to spell "Kia," the South Korean automaker, and the logo was introduced this year as the replacement of a logo where the letters K, I and A were separate and identifiable - which offers another affirmation of the old adage "if it ain't broke, don't break it."



4. The Columbus Crew. This Ohio team within Major League Soccer baffled sports fans for years with the strange logo featuring three unsmiling men in construction hard hats - not exactly the image that comes to mind when you think about soccer. Detractors unkindly compared the logo's trio to the Village People, and in 2014 the team opted for a more generic (and less bizarre) logo.



5. The Denver Nuggets (1974-1981). Professional soccer isn't the only sport with odd logos - the NBA's Denver Nuggets decided that its graphic design representation should be a Yosemite Sam knockoff with a basketball. Well, yes, this was during the 1970s, which has been retrospectively known as the decade that good taste forgot.



6. The Denver Nuggets (1981-1993) The poor Nuggets didn't seem to get the gist of creating a logo, as witnessed in this juvenile design that looks like a Lego set against the White Cliffs of Dover against the LGBTQ Pride flag.



7. Mont-Sat. Wobbly logos are not unique to the U.S. Poland's cable- and dish-television provider Mont Sat came up with logo mascot who appears to be a very big fan of the Spice Channel. If anything, this mascot would have no trouble ringing a doorbell while his hands are full.

8. The Bureau of Health Promotion. And even the Chinese wanted to get into the weirdest logo sector, with a design from a government agency that appears to have confused carnal knowledge with therapeutic medical treatments.



9. Megaflicks. This independently-owned Florida video store made the logo mistake of compressing the letters of its name too closely, which created a very different corporate message when viewed at the wrong angle.



10. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles appeared to have been stumped in creating a logo, so they dumped 35 designs on the public. In this case, quantity is not synonymous with quality.