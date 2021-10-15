Mattel, Warner Music Group Partner With iHeartMedia To launch 'Barbie Radio'
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) and Warner Music Group's (NASDAQ: WMG) Arts Music division are partnering with iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) to launch Barbie Radio exclusively on iHeartRadio. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Barbie Radio will also be launched in iHeartRadio Family, a stand-alone app featuring music, stories, and radio stations for kids.
- Barbie Radio is the first branded radio channel from Mattel. The 24-hour digital radio station stars Barbie as the DJ playing songs from an extensive music catalog.
- Mattel had recently introduced Barbie Music Producer dolls.
- Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $19.86 on the last check Friday.
