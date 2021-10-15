 Skip to main content

The Cold Truth at the Ports — Freightonomics
FreightWaves  
October 15, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions. With over 4,000 global business "Partners", nVision Global not only provides prompt, accurate Freight Audit Solutions, but also providing industry-leading Supply Chain Information Management solutions and services necessary to help its clients maximize efficiencies within their supply chain. To learn more, visit www.nvisionglobal.com

On this episode of Freightonomics, FreightWaves Market Expert Zach Strickland and Lead Economist Anthony Smith dig for the cold, hard truth about reefer transport and port congestion.

They welcome Matthew Mugar, co-founder of BOA Logistics, Logica Trucking and Flow Cold Warehouse, to discuss the challenges of operating a refrigerated fleet and brokerage over the past year. The three also dig into what they think are the biggest problems facing the ports and what some solutions may be following peak season. 

