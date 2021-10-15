 Skip to main content

Gan To Provide Sports Betting Infrastructure For Red Rock Resorts
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) has signed an agreement with Red Rock Resorts Inc (Station Casinos) to power retail and online race & sports betting. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Gan will build and deploy the infrastructure for Station Casinos' "STN Sports" online sports platform, mobile applications, and retail Over-the-Counter and Kiosk-based sports betting throughout Nevada.
  • The agreement will cover Red Rock Resort's current portfolio of properties and projects in development.
  • Price Action: GAN shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $15.13 on the last check Friday.

