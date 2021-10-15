 Skip to main content

Why Amazon Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading higher Friday in sympathy with strength in the overall market following strong bank earnings this week, as well as a rise in retail sales.

Retail sales increased by 0.70% in September following close to 1% gains in August. Americans are spending enough to support an economic recovery, but they are also paying more as a result of high inflation.

Amazon's average session volume is about 3 million over a 100-day period. Friday's trading volume had already exceeded 2.6 million at publication time.

Amazon was also the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. 

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,773 and as low as $2,881 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.37% at $3,378.21 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

