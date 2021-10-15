 Skip to main content

Walmart Picks Transcarent To Offer Go-to-Market Solution For Self-Insured Employers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMThas partnered with Transcarent, a health and care experience company, as go-to-market partners for self-insured employers across the country. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The agreement allows Transcarent to share Walmart's everyday low cost on pharmaceuticals and other services with self-insured employers and their employees for the first time.
  • The collaboration makes it easier for millions of employees and the families of self-insured employers to access high-value care at affordable prices.
  • In addition to the Walmart prescription benefits, Transcarent's health and care experience will serve as the on-ramp for self-insured employers and their employees to 24/7 personalized health needs.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $140.36 on the last check Friday.

