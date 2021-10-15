Walmart Picks Transcarent To Offer Go-to-Market Solution For Self-Insured Employers
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has partnered with Transcarent, a health and care experience company, as go-to-market partners for self-insured employers across the country. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- The agreement allows Transcarent to share Walmart's everyday low cost on pharmaceuticals and other services with self-insured employers and their employees for the first time.
- The collaboration makes it easier for millions of employees and the families of self-insured employers to access high-value care at affordable prices.
- In addition to the Walmart prescription benefits, Transcarent's health and care experience will serve as the on-ramp for self-insured employers and their employees to 24/7 personalized health needs.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $140.36 on the last check Friday.
