Ideanomics Inc. CEO to Participate at BloombergNEF London Summit

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, will be represented at the BloombergNEF (“BNEF”) Summit. Company CEO Alf Poor is slated to participate in a panel session titled “Transport: Transition Path, Capital Required and Key Uncertainties.” The session is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 18 at 2:45 p.m. BST. The two-day summit will be held in London on Oct. 18–19, 2021. Other panel members in the discussion include executives Siobahn Meikle, Eaton; Dr. Andy Palmer, Palmer Automotive Ltd.; and Isobel Sheldon OBE, Britishvolt.

Panel moderator will be Aleksandra O’Donovan, head of electrified transport at BNEF. The objective of the panel is to inform executives and industry leaders about the markets and segments that are projected to see the most investment capital; the panel will also discuss leading players in each arena as well as the metrics to deploy when evaluating each. Poor will specifically discuss how Ideanomics can fuel the shift from a CapEx to an OpEx model for electrification across industries and verticals.

The BNEF Summit has built a reputation as the leading event for commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance, and policy professionals across energy, industry, transport, technology, finance, and government. “BNEF has become a leading voice in the transition to clean energy and advanced mobility, and I’m pleased to join my esteemed panelists and thought leaders to address the many challenges and opportunities on the path forward,” said Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor in the press release. “The momentum is already in place with substantial government funding and favorable policy, and our pioneering service models and technologies will be key to facilitating rapid scalability and future industry readiness.”

About Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy-management solutions under the company’s innovative sales-to-financing-to-charging (“S2F2C”) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide the company’s global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability, while offering its shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries. For more information about the company, please visit www.Ideanomics.com.

