 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter China vehicle sales.

The company reported the year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period.

The company also reported Lincoln sales in first three quarters exceeded 66,000 units, up 68.7% year-over-year and Ford brand SUV sales up 8.3% year-to-date, with passenger vehicle sales of approximately 165,000 units.

“Ford continues to lay the foundation for success in China by building on our strengths in Ford+ growth segments,” said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. “We further strengthened our refreshed product portfolio during the third quarter with pre-sale of the all-new Ford EVOS and launch of Lincoln Corsair PHEV, as well as steady rollout of our network of direct-to-consumer EV stores that will deliver Mustang Mach-E to customers across China.”

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 2.8% higher at $15.88 per share on Friday at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

This Vietnamese EV Maker Run By A Former Volkswagen Exec Is Eyeing To Take On Tesla Next Year In US Market
Elon Musk On Valuations Of Tesla Rivals Lucid And Rivian Says 'These Are Strange Days'
Tesla Co-Founder Has Warning For Legacy Automakers Investing In Electric Vehicle Production
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Bank Earnings
Ford Exits Rivian Board Ahead Of EV Startup's IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com