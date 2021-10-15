Multiple Tesla Model S Plaids Pictured At Nürburgring Testing 'Track Package' Variants

Ever since Porsche Automobile Holding SE - ADR (OTCMKTS: POAHY) set an electric vehicle record on the Nürburgring in Germany, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been testing new versions of the Model S, and now the Model S Plaid, to try to take the EV record, which Tesla did in September.

Now Teslarati has new pictures showing Tesla's Model S Plaid at the Nürburgring with an active spoiler and track package.

In September, CEO Elon Musk confirmed Tesla set the new EV Nürburgring record with a time of 7:30.909 versus Porsche's 7:42 time. When Musk confirmed the record last time, he said another attempt would be made with a modified Model S Plaid that would improve the time further.

Next will be modified Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires (all things that can be done without Tesla being in the loop) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Three different Plaids were spotted at Nürburgring. The different variations were testing separate modifications to the cars including the active spoiler, drilled brakes, or a front splitter.

It's unclear if Tesla will be releasing these modifications as an option for the Model S Plaid, but Tesla does currently offer a track package for the Model 3 Performance version that includes new wheels, track tires, brakes and many other performance-enhancing modifications for $5,500.

Photo: Tesla Model S. via Tesla Inc