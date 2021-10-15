 Skip to main content

Tesla Adds More Self Driving Cars To Fleet, Continues FSD Beta Rollout

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 10:39am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working towards fully autonomous cars. The company says every car it sells today comes with the hardware necessary for full self-driving (FSD), the software just needs to catch up to the task. Tesla's FSD Beta allows the car to make right and left turns, maneuver roundabouts and navigate complex situations.

Last week, Tesla added more testers who achieved a 100/100 Safety Score, which uses Tesla's insurance algorithms to track things such as hard braking or unsafe following distance.

The FSD Beta still has limited access. Owners of Tesla vehicles must have purchased FSD for $10,000, or subscribe for $200/month. That will not automatically add them, as they need the perfect safety score to gain access.

Over time, Tesla is going to add more testers at lower levels, with 99/100 Safety Score drivers being added next week with the FSD Beta V10.3 update. 

The video below shows an example of Tesla's latest FSD Beta V10.2 software in action.

Photo Tesla FSD Beta visulization, courtesy of Tesla

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Full Self-Driving

