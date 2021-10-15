 Skip to main content

Paycor HCM's Selling Shareholders Offload Stake Via Secondary Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
  • Software-as-a-Service provider Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) priced 12 million shares at $32 per share by selling shareholders in a secondary equity offering.
  • The offer price is at par with Paycor HCM's October 14 closing price. The gross proceeds are $384 million.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.8 million.
  • Paycor HCM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.
  • Price Action: PYCR shares traded lower by 1.17% at $31.64 in the market session on the last check Friday.

