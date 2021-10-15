4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Electronic Arts

The Trade: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) COO and CFO Blake J Jorgensen disposed a total of 3315 shares at an average price of $136.27. The insider received $451,719.38 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Electronic Arts is expected to report Q2 FY22 results on November 3, 2021.

What Electronic Arts Does: EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile.

CarGurus

The Trade: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Executive Chairman Langley Steinert sold a total of 62196 shares at an average price of $34.29. The insider received $2,132,700.84 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have gained 9% year-to-date.

What CarGurus Does: CarGurus Inc is a company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars.

Williams-Sonoma

The Trade: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) President and CEO Laura Alber sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $171.55. The insider received $1,715,513.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Williams-Sonoma, in August, reported better-than-expected Q2 results, announced a $1.25 billion buyback and raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share.

What Williams-Sonoma Does: With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (195 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (196) provides casual home accessories.

VeriSign

The Trade: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) Executive Chairman and CEO D. James Bidzos sold a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $204.96. The insider received $1,229,778.60 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Verisign is projected to report Q3 results on Thursday, October 28.

What VeriSign Does: Verisign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains.