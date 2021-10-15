3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

C3.ai

The Trade: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) Senior VP and CFO David Barter acquired a total of 233332 shares at an average price of $17.10. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,989,977.20. The insider also sold a total of 170333 shares.

What’s Happening: C3 AI, last month, reported general availability of C3 AI CRM.

What C3.ai Does: C3.ai, incorporated in 2009, operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) Director Carl Gordon acquired a total of 16838668 shares at an average price of $16.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,000,000.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $16 per share.

What Theseus Pharmaceuticals Does: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies.

IsoPlexis

The Trade: IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) 10% owner Northpond Capital GP Llc, Northpond Capital Lp, Northpond Ventures Gp Llc, Northpond Ventures Lp, Michael Rubin bought a total of 8344240 shares at an average price of $15.00. The insider spent $15,000,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $15 per share

What IsoPlexis Does: IsoPlexis Corp is a developer of a single-cell detection system designed to accelerate insights in the field of cancer.