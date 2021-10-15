 Skip to main content

Why Are Telefonica Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 8:24am   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard downgraded Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of €3.40 ($3.94), down from €4, implying a 13.7% downside.
  • The analyst views the recent re-rating of the shares as overdone, saying Telefonica's operating free cash flow in Spain will remain under pressure with competition still high.
  • Further, it is unlikely that the company's expensive football rights will get renewed at a lower price, Robilliard notes.
  • Related Content: Telefonica Weighs Stake Sale In Spanish Fiber Network: Bloomberg
  • Price Action: TEF shares traded lower by 3.72% at $4.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TEF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jun 2021BerenbergUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TEF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

