44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENER) shares jumped 66.5% to close at $0.4530 on Thursday.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) gained 39.3% to close at $6.98 after the company announced it launched an Amazon aggregation division.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) jumped 25.8% to close at $3.46.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 26.2% to close at $11.91 after the company announced the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment published trial data of aviptadil in high comorbidity patients suffering from critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 22.8% to close at $8.36 possibly following a blog post on Seeking Alpha titled 'BBIG Price Target = $40.00.'
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) surged 20.8% to settle at $16.54. Xponential Fitness recently said it acquired Body Fit Training (BFT), an Australia-based fitness franchisor, for a total of $44 million. Xponential will also acquire all of the intellectual property of BFT.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) jumped 20.2% to close at $16.20 after the company announced an agreement with a leading national health plan.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) gained 20.2% to settle at $6.26 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) gained 19% to close at $1.88 after the company announced it received FDA acceptance for its Bentrio 510(k) application.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 16.1% to close at $4.84. Viomi Technology Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program up to $10 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.
- KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) climbed 15.4% to close at $7.29.
- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) rose 15.2% to settle at $3.63. Draganfly reported a $9 million exclusive manufacturing deal with Digital Dream Labs.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) climbed 15.1% to close at $6.28 after the company announced two new strategic partnerships.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 13.6% to close at $14.00.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) gained 13.5% to close at $11.63. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks with an Outperform rating and announced price target of $14.5.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) climbed 13% to close at $1.17 on abnormally-high volume.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 12.9% to close at $8.13. Evelo Biosciences recently presented preclinical data for EDP1867 at 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in multiple sclerosis.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares gained 12.8% to close at $3.08.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 12.7% to settle at $4.81.
- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) surged 12.4% to close at $2.81. Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 12.2% to close at $10.28 after the company reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57.5% year-on-year to $22.9 million.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 12% to close at $30.81. Annovis Bio recently announced Phase 2 ANVS401 data for the treatment of Parkinson's disease showed statistically significant improvements in speed and motor function in Parkinson's disease patients.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) climbed 12% to close at $6.55.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) gained 11.8% to close at $36.62, continuing to gain after the stock dipped Tuesday following Monday news of a $350 million common stock offering.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) gained 11.6% to settle at $3.84.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares climbed 11.2% to close at $10.70 after the.
Losers
- SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SPKAR) shares fell 50% to close at $0.17 on Thursday.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares dipped 39.6% to close at $0.2014 on Thursday after the company announced it filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 21.2% to close at $8.18 following a report on Nasdaq's website titled 'Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website.'
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares fell 18.9% to close at $1.03. Morgan Stanley recently reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dipped 18.6% to close at $9.16. VirTra recently received a $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits, and other training accessories.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) dipped 16.7% to close at $13.54.
- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BRLIR) declined 16.4% to close at $0.3265.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dipped 15.9% to close at $0.8831.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) fell 15.6% to close at $12.48 on profit taking after the stock rallied roughly 120% yesterday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) dropped 14.9% to close at $3.44.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) dropped 14.5% to close at $4.20.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 14.3% to settle at $6.58.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 12.7% to close at $27.70.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 12.4% to close at $73.81 following a report on Nasdaq's website titled ‘Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website.’
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 12.2% to close at $101.73. AMN Healthcare named Jeffrey R. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 11.6% to close at $0.49.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) dropped 10.6% to settle at $9.30. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced $11 price target.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) fell 9.8% to close at $5.37.
