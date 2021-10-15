 Skip to main content

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 5:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENER) shares jumped 66.5% to close at $0.4530 on Thursday.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) gained 39.3% to close at $6.98 after the company announced it launched an Amazon aggregation division.
  • Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) jumped 25.8% to close at $3.46.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 26.2% to close at $11.91 after the company announced the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment published trial data of aviptadil in high comorbidity patients suffering from critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 22.8% to close at $8.36 possibly following a blog post on Seeking Alpha titled 'BBIG Price Target = $40.00.'
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) surged 20.8% to settle at $16.54. Xponential Fitness recently said it acquired Body Fit Training (BFT), an Australia-based fitness franchisor, for a total of $44 million. Xponential will also acquire all of the intellectual property of BFT.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) jumped 20.2% to close at $16.20 after the company announced an agreement with a leading national health plan.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) gained 20.2% to settle at $6.26 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) gained 19% to close at $1.88 after the company announced it received FDA acceptance for its Bentrio 510(k) application.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 16.1% to close at $4.84. Viomi Technology Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program up to $10 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.
  • KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) climbed 15.4% to close at $7.29.
  • Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) rose 15.2% to settle at $3.63. Draganfly reported a $9 million exclusive manufacturing deal with Digital Dream Labs.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) climbed 15.1% to close at $6.28 after the company announced two new strategic partnerships.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 13.6% to close at $14.00.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) gained 13.5% to close at $11.63. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks with an Outperform rating and announced price target of $14.5.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) climbed 13% to close at $1.17 on abnormally-high volume.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 12.9% to close at $8.13. Evelo Biosciences recently presented preclinical data for EDP1867 at 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in multiple sclerosis.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares gained 12.8% to close at $3.08.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 12.7% to settle at $4.81.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) surged 12.4% to close at $2.81. Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 12.2% to close at $10.28 after the company reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57.5% year-on-year to $22.9 million.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 12% to close at $30.81. Annovis Bio recently announced Phase 2 ANVS401 data for the treatment of Parkinson's disease showed statistically significant improvements in speed and motor function in Parkinson's disease patients.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) climbed 12% to close at $6.55.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) gained 11.8% to close at $36.62, continuing to gain after the stock dipped Tuesday following Monday news of a $350 million common stock offering.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) gained 11.6% to settle at $3.84.
  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares climbed 11.2% to close at $10.70 after the.

Losers

  • SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SPKAR) shares fell 50% to close at $0.17 on Thursday.
  • Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares dipped 39.6% to close at $0.2014 on Thursday after the company announced it filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 21.2% to close at $8.18 following a report on Nasdaq's website titled 'Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website.'
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares fell 18.9% to close at $1.03. Morgan Stanley recently reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dipped 18.6% to close at $9.16. VirTra recently received a $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits, and other training accessories.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) dipped 16.7% to close at $13.54.
  • Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BRLIR) declined 16.4% to close at $0.3265.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dipped 15.9% to close at $0.8831.
  • Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) fell 15.6% to close at $12.48 on profit taking after the stock rallied roughly 120% yesterday.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) dropped 14.9% to close at $3.44.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) dropped 14.5% to close at $4.20.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 14.3% to settle at $6.58.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 12.7% to close at $27.70.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 12.4% to close at $73.81 following a report on Nasdaq's website titled ‘Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website.’
  • AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 12.2% to close at $101.73. AMN Healthcare named Jeffrey R. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 11.6% to close at $0.49.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) dropped 10.6% to settle at $9.30. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced $11 price target.
  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) fell 9.8% to close at $5.37.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

