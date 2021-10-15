 Skip to main content

Piper Sandler Sees 22% Upside In This Semiconductor Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
  • Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) with an Overweight rating and a $137 price target, implying a 21.54% upside.
  • The analyst believes Teradyne will achieve "high growth" in its robotics segment while generating high margins and moderate growth in its core automated test segments.
  •  While robotics revenue is only 10% of total), industrial automation tailwinds will make Teradyne an "attractive focus for investors as the segment expands," Twigg notes.
  • Teradyne Inc designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries.
  • Price Action: TER shares traded higher by 0.75% at $113.57 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Oct 2021DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2021SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

