Piper Sandler Sees 22% Upside In This Semiconductor Company
- Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) with an Overweight rating and a $137 price target, implying a 21.54% upside.
- The analyst believes Teradyne will achieve "high growth" in its robotics segment while generating high margins and moderate growth in its core automated test segments.
- While robotics revenue is only 10% of total), industrial automation tailwinds will make Teradyne an "attractive focus for investors as the segment expands," Twigg notes.
- Teradyne Inc designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries.
- Price Action: TER shares traded higher by 0.75% at $113.57 in the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for TER
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|DA Davidson
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
