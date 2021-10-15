Marriott Signs Agreement To Debut Westin Hotels & Resorts In Brazil
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed a franchise agreement with Hotéis Deville for the first Westin Hotels & Resorts in São Paulo, Brazil.
- The property, featuring 187 rooms, expects to welcome its first guests in the spring of 2024.
- The Westin Hotel São Paulo will sit within the JK Square mixed-use development, which is slated to include retail, offices, and residences.
- The architectural project was developed by KPF, while SDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliário incorporated the entire complex.
- Price Action: MAR shares closed higher by 0.39% at $155.22 on Thursday.
