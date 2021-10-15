 Skip to main content

Marriott Signs Agreement To Debut Westin Hotels & Resorts In Brazil
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 5:53am   Comments
  • Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MARhas signed a franchise agreement with Hotéis Deville for the first Westin Hotels & Resorts in São Paulo, Brazil.
  • The property, featuring 187 rooms, expects to welcome its first guests in the spring of 2024.
  • The Westin Hotel São Paulo will sit within the JK Square mixed-use development, which is slated to include retail, offices, and residences. 
  • The architectural project was developed by KPF, while SDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliário incorporated the entire complex.
  • Price Action: MAR shares closed higher by 0.39% at $155.22 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

