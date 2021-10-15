 Skip to main content

Toyota Motor Cuts November Production Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 4:29am   Comments
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TMslashed its global production target for November by ~15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis.
  • Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units.
  • This adjustment will affect ~50,000 units in Japan and 50,000 units - 100,000 units overseas; the total number of units affected globally will be ~100,000 units - 150,000 units.
  • Toyota affirmed the full-year production target of 9 million vehicles for the 12 months ending March 31, 2022, “due to the easing of restrictions on Covid-19 in Southeast Asia.” 
  • Smaller-than-expected production cuts in September and October also helped, Toyota admitted.
  • “We’re seeing lower risks,” Toyota purchasing group chief officer Kazunari Kumakura said. However, as chip supply normalizes, supply and demand will remain tight, he added.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.15% at $175.51 on Thursday.

