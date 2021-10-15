 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla On Track To Score Highest Earnings Of All Automakers From Emissions Credits In China This Year: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Share:
Tesla On Track To Score Highest Earnings Of All Automakers From Emissions Credits In China This Year: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to emerge as the top automobile credit winner in China ahead of the No. 2 rank holder BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) this year, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

What Happened: Tesla is expected to earn about $390 million in emissions credits, $40 million more than homegrown Chinese BYD’s carbon trading earning.

Automakers in China receive credit points if 12% of their total sales volume is a mix of new energy vehicles that could include electric cars and plug-in hybrids. 

Being a pure-play electric vehicle maker, the Elon Musk-led Tesla is able to sell surplus credits to other automakers who still don't sell enough electric vehicle volumes.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co, the tripartite partnership of two Chinese state-owned automakers and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), is expected to be the third-largest emissions-credits earner this year.

The joint-venture is best-known for a $4,500 electric vehicle and has developed a business model based on grossing earnings from the emissions credits market.

German automaker Volkswagen Ag (OTC: VWAGY) — which has multiple partnerships in China — would need to buy credits, as per the report.

See Also: This Is How Tesla's Earnings Will Impact Its Share Price

Why It Matters: Tesla makes nothing but electric vehicles and piles up way more emissions credits than most rivals. The electric automaker is also able to sell these credits at 100% profit which in turn boosts the company’s overall margins.  

Tesla’s regulatory credit sales revenue in the second quarter was up nearly 200% from a year ago. The electric vehicle maker reported a $1.1 billion profit in the second quarter, with $354 million of that coming from emissions-credit sales. The rest came from automotive sales, as well as a boost in energy-storage sales.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.89% higher at $818.32 a share on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Vietnamese EV Maker Run By A Former Volkswagen Exec Is Eyeing To Take On Tesla Next Year In US Market
Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends
Elon Musk On Valuations Of Tesla Rivals Lucid And Rivian Says 'These Are Strange Days'
Nio Said To Increase Production Capacity By 20% At Hefei Plant, Aims For Another 100% Rise By Mid-2022
As Elon Musk Tweets About Dogecoin, Is The Rally In 'Floki' Coins Over?
Here's Why Virgin Galactic Shares Crashed After-Hours Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com