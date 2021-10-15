Is Apple Music Set To Make An Appearance On PS5?

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) music streaming service Apple Music may soon arrive on Sony Group Corp.’s (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 console.

What Happened: A Reddit user recently posted a photo on the r/AppleMusic subreddit about him receiving an option to download the Apple Music app on his PlayStation 5.

After the user selected the “download” option, he received an error message that said the app was only playable on PlayStation 4.

A separate report by Eurogamer also confirmed it was able to replicate a similar prompt message after it set the PS5 region to the U.S.

Why It Matters: Apple Music is already available in several non-Apple devices, including Android, Google Nest and Samsung Smart TVs. Apple could now be expanding the service to PlayStation 5.

In July, Sony said that PS5 owners would have six months of free access to Apple TV+.

Apple is hosting a special launch event titled “Unleashed” on Monday, Oct. 18, where it could unveil the new MacBook Pro models. It is now speculated that Apple could also officially announce Apple Music support on PlayStation 5 during the event.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.0% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $143.76, while Sony shares closed almost 2% higher at $111.63.

