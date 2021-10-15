Cathie Wood Just Bought Another $402K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 50,249 shares — estimated to be worth about $402,494— in Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD), the 3D company that went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp in September.
Shares of Velo3D closed 1.07% higher at $8.01 a share on Thursday.
The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) bought the shares in Velo3D, the 3D printer supplier for SpaceX, the space exploration company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, on Thursday. The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) also owns shares in Velo3D.
Both ARKQ and ARKX together held 4.236 million shares, worth $34.57 million, in Velo3D ahead of Thursday's trade.
See Also: Cathie Wood Buys Another $800K In This Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printing Partner
Here are a few of the other key trades for Ark on Thursday:
- Sold 148,768 shares — estimated to be worth $21 million — in Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U). Shares of the company closed 2.54% higher at $141.35 a share on Thursday.
- Bought 197,172 shares — estimated to be worth $2.22 million — in Somalogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC) on the day shares of the company closed 2% lower at $11.28 a share.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 3D Printing ARK Invest Cathie Wood Elon MuskNews Sector ETFs Small Cap ETFs Best of Benzinga