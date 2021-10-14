Why Moderna Shares Are Climbing Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is spiking higher Thursday afternoon after an FDA panel voted in favor of booster shorts of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for recipients 65 and older as well as some other vulnerable groups.

The booster would be half the dose of the first two shots (50 micrograms instead of 100 micrograms).

The vote was unanimously passed by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

According to reports, a final FDA decision on Moderna's booster shots could be just days away. A CDC vaccine advisory committee is expected to vote on the FDA’s proposal next week.

Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on vaccine technologies based on mRNA. It's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $65.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.77% at $333.61 at time of publication.

Photo: Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.