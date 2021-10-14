 Skip to main content

Franchise Group's Vitamin Shoppe To Offer Klarna Payment Options At Checkout
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
  • Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has entered an exclusive partnership with Klarna to provide flexible payment options at the checkout.
  • Franchise Group noted that the U.S. shoppers can now purchase health and wellness products using Klarna's interest-free, Pay in 4 solutions on vitaminshoppe.com, in Vitamin Shoppe, and Klarna apps.
  • Vitamin Shoppe also looks forward to adding Klarna as a payment option in its retail stores in the future.
  • "Our partnership with Klarna enables us to offer a more flexible shopping and checkout experience, providing customers with greater convenience and financial control," said Sharon Leite, CEO, The Vitamin Shoppe.
  • Price Action: FRG shares traded higher by 0.75% at $37.37 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

