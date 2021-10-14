Elon Musk Says SpaceX In Talks To Install Starlink Broadband On Airlines

Starlink, the satellite internet service being tested by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, may soon be part of your air travel.

What Happened: In response to a Twitter user's question on whether Musk has any plans to make Starlink available on any airlines, he replied they are in touch.

Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner. Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Musk's reply did not clarify which airlines were approached or any further details about this.

Why It's Important: Starlink is now offering an initial beta service, both domestically and internationally. Musk had clarified last month Starlink will be out of the beta testing phase by October. Starlink along with Starship, a super heavy-lift launch system for interplanetary spaceflight, are critical for the success of Musk's SpaceX venture.

Earlier this month, a CNBC report said, citing sources, SpaceX has attained a valuation of $100.3 billion following a secondary sale of shares by insiders.

TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were up 0.89% at $818.32.

Related Link: Tesla Analysts Say Texas Shift 'Strategic Move,' Capacity Expansion Plans Increasingly Ambitious After Shareholder Meeting

Photo: Screenshot of SpaceX Starlink launch