What's Going On With DatChat's Stock?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 1:23pm
DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) is surging higher Thursday as retail traders circle a short report issued by Culper Research.

Culper Research announced that it took a short position against DatChat, citing troubles with the management team and lackluster user growth numbers. 

Following the announcement, the stock surged higher and was halted for volatility. 

The "FinTwit" community is circling the report and salivating at the opportunity to induce a short squeeze. 

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related.

One of the most popular members of the "FinTwit" community, @MrZackMorris, said "This monster squeeze coming will go down in history." He also issued a series of explicit tweets directed at the Culper Research Twitter account.

DatChat is a communication software company. It's focused on its mobile messaging application that provides a traditional messaging platform while providing users with complete privacy and control features for their sent messages.

DATS Price Action: DatChat was up 7.36% at $11.82 at time of publication.

