 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue.

Apple has a 52-week high of $157.26 and a 52-week low of $107.32.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Apple Stock Looks Set To Bounce Back: A Technical Analysis
Apple Trying To Evolve AirPods Into Health Device: WSJ
This Hospitality Stock Has Outperformed Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Facebook Over 1 Year
GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz
Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com