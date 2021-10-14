 Skip to main content

Mesa Airlines Clocks 35.6% Block Hours Growth In September
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Mesa Airlines Clocks 35.6% Block Hours Growth In September
  • Mesa Air Group Inc's (NASDAQ: MESAMesa Airlines reported 29,524 block hours in September 2021, an increase of 35.6% year-over-year, attributable to continued increased flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions.
  • Departures in September 2021 increased 32.4% to 14,826 from September 2020.
  • The company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.92% and 99.86% for its American and United operations, respectively.
  • Block hours for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) operations grew 17.3%, and for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) operations increased by 47.9%.
  • Meanwhile, Block hours in September declined 9.2%, and Departures fell 7.3% versus August 2021.
  • Price Action: MESA shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $7.75 on the last check Thursday.

