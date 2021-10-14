 Skip to main content

Nippon Steel Alleges Toyota Motor Of Patent Infringement: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
  • Nippon Steel Corp (OTC: NPSCY) alleged Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Baoshan Iron & Steel Co of infringing patents for a steel material in electric motors, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Nippon Steel has long supplied the backbone material to Toyotas. Recently, Toyota also partnered with a rival supplier, Chinese steelmaker Baoshan. 
  • Nippon alleged that Baoshan infringed on a patent for a material used in the steel sheets that form the core of some electric car motors. Toyota continued buying from Baoshan despite knowing of the alleged infringement Nippon said.
  • Nippon sought an injunction to prevent the manufacture and sale of Toyota vehicles that use motors with the alleged material and damages equivalent to $176 million. It sought the same amount from Baoshan.
  • Toyota refuted the allegations and said Nippon Steel and Baoshan should have settled the matter between themselves.
  • Nippon wanted to keep selling to Toyota despite the suit to protect its intellectual property. 
  • Price Action: TM shares traded lower by 0.36% at $175.14 on the last check Thursday.

