 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Under Armour Names Massimo Baratto As Chief Consumer Officer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Under Armour Names Massimo Baratto As Chief Consumer Officer
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) has appointed Massimo Baratto as Executive Vice President, Chief Consumer Officer.
  • Baratto joined Under Armour in 2018 as Managing Director of the company's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. 
  • The newly created role will oversee all aspects of Under Armour's consumer strategy, responsible for global marketing, eCommerce, and retail. 
  • Price Action: UA shares traded higher by 0.79% at $17.89 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UA)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Under Armour
Why Under Armour Shares Are Falling Today
2 New Players Emerge In Athlete Shoe Endorsements: Is Competition Heating Up For Nike And Under Armour?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com