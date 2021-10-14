Under Armour Names Massimo Baratto As Chief Consumer Officer
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) has appointed Massimo Baratto as Executive Vice President, Chief Consumer Officer.
- Baratto joined Under Armour in 2018 as Managing Director of the company's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.
- The newly created role will oversee all aspects of Under Armour's consumer strategy, responsible for global marketing, eCommerce, and retail.
- Price Action: UA shares traded higher by 0.79% at $17.89 on the last check Thursday.
