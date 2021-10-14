Code Leak Shows Tesla Owners May Soon Be Able To Turn Their Car Into Nest Security Cam On Wheels

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) sentry mode has been helpful in many cases, usually when the owner comes back to their vehicle and finds damage done while they were gone. The system allows the cameras surrounding a Tesla vehicle to record any events that happen when the owner is away.

But now owners may not even need to return to their vehicle to see what is happening outside of the car.

As shared by Tesmanian, leaked code from the Tesla app for iOS and Android shows Tesla may be adding a new ability to sentry mode. Dashcam Live Streaming would allow owners to view a live feed from the cameras surrounding the car in their smartphone app. With this, you could check on your car from anywhere in the world.

Sentry mode uses one camera in the front, one on each side, and one camera in the back. With all of these cameras available, you could see your car's view from any angle. If something interesting happens, the code shows the owners, who will also have the ability to save the clip after watching it.

In addition to these features, the ability to talk into the phone and through the vehicle's exterior speaker may also become. available. Imagine seeing someone look into your car and you could just tell them to step away and that they are being recorded. This is a similar feature to many home security systems, such as the Nest camera.

Photo: Tesla Model S, courtesy of Tesla Inc