Notable Liberty Oilfield Services Insider Makes $990K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Christopher A Wright, Chairman The Board And CEO at Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), made a large insider sell on October 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Wright sold 70,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services at prices ranging from $13.83 to $14.22. The total transaction amounted to $989,199.

Following the transaction, Wright still owns 3,407,552 shares of the company, worth $50,312,505.

Liberty Oilfield Services shares are trading up 0.92% at $14.77 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Liberty Oilfield Services's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Christopher A Wright Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

