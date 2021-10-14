Helbiz Shares Soar On NFL Partnership: What Investors Should Know

A leading micro-mobility company continues to ramp up content for its media division.

What Happened: Helbiz Media, a unit of Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ), announced a deal with the National Football League Thursday.

The NFL deal will give Helbiz Media the rights to broadcast NFL content on the Helbiz Live streaming platform in Italy.

Content includes NFL Gameday, Peyton’s Places, Undiscovered, NFL Films Presents and Timeline. Helbiz Live will have weekly roundups and other NFL content throughout the current season.

“We are thrilled to work with the NFL to offer first-class content to our Helbiz Live customers,” Helbiz Media CEO Matteo Mammi said. “The NFL is one of the biggest sports properties on the planet and now fans from all over Italy will be able to enjoy its shows on Helbiz Live, all included in the current subscription.”

Why It’s Important: Helbiz Media is providing the NFL content at no additional cost to its subscribers. Having more access to NFL content in Italy could expand the popularity of the sport in a region that prefers the other futbol, or soccer to Americans.

Helbiz Media offers its service for 5.99 euros ($6.95) a month that includes streaming on TV, web, tablets and mobile. A Helbiz Unlimited offering is available for 39.99 euros a month that includes Helbiz Media and unlimited trips with Helbiz mobility.

Started as a micro-mobility company, Helbiz Media could help the company diversify its revenue and gain customers through package pricing.

Helbiz Media owns the exclusive rights to Serie B, a professional soccer league in Italy, and has been monetizing them via media rights deals.

The company signed partnerships with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), both of which are licensing the Serie B rights from Helbiz.

“This partnership with Amazon represents a significant step for Helbiz Live and widens the range of sports-related content offered on Amazon Prime Video Channels,” Mammi said at the time.

HLBZ Price Action: HLBZ shares are up 14.75% premarket Thursday at $11.75.