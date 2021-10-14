Veritone Shares Pop On Becoming US' Sole DOJ Approved Multi Cloud AI Platform Provider
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) expanded the availability of the aiWARE Government for all components of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
- Initially sponsored by the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA) within the DOJ, Veritone has obtained an expanded, enterprise-wide Authority to Operate (ATO) from the FedRAMP authorization board for its aiWARE Government platform.
- Veritone aiWARE Government became the first DOJ-wide AI platform approved and available on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure Government and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS GovCloud environments, uniquely providing all 59 DOJ agencies the flexibility they require to meet their AI-based missions.
- "Veritone aiWARE can ingest, give structure to, analyze, discover, transcribe and translate data thousands of times faster, more accurately, and at a significantly lower cost than manual labor alternatives," Veritone head Jon Gacek said.
- "Without Veritone's underlying aiWARE operating systems for A.I. and its readily available applications benefitting from Azure's infinite compute capabilities, both U.S. government and public safety customers alike would be relegated to building bespoke applications from the ground up -- something that takes a lot of time, money, and support," Microsoft CTO Jason Payne said.
- Price Action: VERI shares traded higher by 3.48% at $24.11 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
