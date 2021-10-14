This Analyst Sees 61% Upside In Rambus As It's Well Positioned To Benefit From DRAM Demand
- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy initiated coverage of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) with a Buy rating and $35 price target, implying a 60.55% upside.
- Cassidy believes Rambus is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for high-performance DRAM in data systems, particularly artificial intelligence applications.
- The company's long-term IP Licensing contracts generate predictable and significant cash from operations, Cassidy says.
- Cassidy finds the current valuation trading well below its peer group.
- Separately the semiconductor solutions provider announced the exit of CFO Rahul Mathur on November 15 to pursue another opportunity. However, Rambus affirmed its Q3 FY21 outlook.
- Rambus sees Q3 licensing billings of $59 million - $65 million. Rambus sees royalty revenue of $25 million - $31 million, product revenue of $34 million - $40 million, and contract and other revenue of $11 million - $17 million.
- Price Action: RMBS shares traded higher by 3.05% at $22.47 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for RMBS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Rosenblatt
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Aug 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for RMBS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga