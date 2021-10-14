 Skip to main content

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 40.2% to $12.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported record revenue for its first quarter.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 34.3% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
  • KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) rose 25.8% to $7.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 16.2% to $7.69 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) rose 13% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after the company completed the previously announced acquisition of BayMedica Inc.
  • Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) rose 10% to $6.74 in pre-market trading. Jefferies recently initiated coverage of industrial robotics company Sarcos Technology & Robotics with a Buy rating and $16 price target.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares rose 9% to $3.38 in pre-market trading. Fortress Biotech and Cyprium Therapeutics disclosed positive clinical data for CUTX-101, copper histidinate.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) shares rose 8% to $7.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Retail Value Inc. (NYSEL RVI) rose 7.2% to $29.65 in pre-market trading. Retail Value is expected to release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) shares rose 6.4% to $6.50 in pre-market trading. Hyzon Motors gave a glimpse into its largest production site, the Hyzon Motors Europe facility located in Winschoten, the Netherlands.
  • Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 6.2% to $0.4252 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) rose 5.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after climbing over 14% on Wednesday.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 5.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading. WISeKey recently reported 9-month revenue of $15.4 million.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares fell 10.6% to $0.8302 in pre-market trading.
  • Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) shares fell 8.1% to $13.59 in pre-market trading. Jasper Therapeutics jumped 105% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 7.6% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after dipping around 27% on Wednesday.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares fell 7.4% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Baosheng Media Group, earlier during the month, reported H1 sales of $2.4 million.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 5.1% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

