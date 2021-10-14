KeyBanc Remains Cautious On AT&T Despite Rating Upgrade
- KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) to Sector Weight from Underweight without a price target.
- It appears more difficult to justify further downside from current levels given simplification of the business, reduced leverage, and peers that trade at premiums, Nispel notes.
- The analyst cautions that he does not recommend owning AT&T and see a modest downside but thinks further downside might support a more favorable risk/reward.
- AT&T trades at a forward P/E multiple of 8.3x versus Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) at 9.6x, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (NYSE: TLK) at 15.2x, Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) at 8.5x, and Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) at 10.6x.
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.99% at $25.55 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for T
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Keybanc
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Sector Weight
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2021
|MoffettNathanson
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
