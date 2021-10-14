3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Lattice Semiconductor

The Trade: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) VP Corp, Sales Mark J. Nelson acquired a total of 13859 shares . The insider also sold a total of 6872 shares at an average price of $64.79.

What’s Happening: The company, in August, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Lattice Semiconductor Does: Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses.

Annovis Bio

The Trade: Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) President and CEO Maria L. Maccecchini acquired a total of 18000 shares at an average price of $27.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $496,980.00.

What’s Happening: Annovis Bio recently announced Phase 2 ANVS401 data for the treatment of Parkinson's disease showed statistically significant improvements in speed and motor function in Parkinson's disease patients.

What Annovis Bio Does: Annovis Bio Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases and other neuro degenerative diseases.

Life Time Group

The Trade: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) 10% owner Partners Group Private Equity Master Fund Llc, Partners Group Private Equity Ii Llc bought a total of 579348 shares at an average price of $18.00. The insider spent $4,999,986.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $18 per share.

What Life Time Group Does: Life Time Group Holdings Inc is primarily engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.