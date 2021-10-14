Here's What 90-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Star William Shatner Said After Space Travel With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner had an “overwhelming” round trip to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket, Fox Business reported citing the 90-year old veteran.

What Happened: Shatner described his maiden flight — and a second one for Blue Origin — as “unlike anything they described” and as “unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

The space company founded by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-founder Jeff Bezos completed its second flight that lasted about ten minutes on Wednesday morning.

The flight reached a maximum altitude just above the Karman line, the internationally-recognized boundary of space, with the crew experiencing weightlessness for about four minutes.

Shatner said the “profound experience” was moving, and everyone in the world “needs to do this,” Shatner told Bezos moments after stepping out of the New Shephard capsule.

“I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I just hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now — I don’t want to lose it,” Shatner added. “It’s so much larger than me and life…It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.”

Shatner is now officially the oldest person to fly to space, a record previously held by Wally Funk, who flew on the last Blue Origin space flight.

Why It Matters: Blue Origin’s second flight to space is among a new wave of space tourism that includes well-known players such as Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The various space-led initiatives have drawn billionaires and celebrities to book flights for as much as six figures per seat. Some famous people who have booked future flights include Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Justin Bieber.

SpaceX’s maiden three-day flight to space was commanded by Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman.

