 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Effect: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Effect: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 6.14% over 24-hours to $0.24 early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The Shiba-themed coin has fallen 2.81% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE gained 6.14% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and fell 2.81% against the second-largest coin Ethereum.

DOGE has soared 4074.77% since the year began. At press time, DOGE traded 67.82% below the $0.74 high it touched in May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? The meme-centric coin traded higher in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 4.49% to $2.38 trillion.

DOGE did not see high interest on Twitter at press time and was mentioned in 1,380 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The highest interest was observed in Solana and Bitcoin at press time, which were mentioned in 13,053 and 6,421 tweets respectively. 

On Wednesday, Ki Young Ju, CEO of analytics platform CryptoQuant, noted that despite a ban on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in China, miners in China were holding on to the apex cryptocurrency in their mining wallets.

Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace said that altcoins are “starting to trend” and DOGE was currently the most “underrated Altcoin.”

DOGE was on the move up after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent out three tweets related to the meme coin, including responding to a “Squid Game” meme posted by the cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus. Musk also thumbed up Markus’ call for DOGE nodes to be upgraded and agreed with another tweet that "if you don’t run a dogecoin node, you are satan."

Read Next: Why Is XRP Price Shooting Up Today?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($DOGE)

When Will Shiba Inu Hit Robinhood?
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One Up 1200%
Bitcoin Recovers Lost Momentum, Dogecoin Moves Up, But The 'Real Altcoin Party' Begins When Ethereum Breaks Over $4,000
Elon Musk Responds To Dogecoin 'Squid Game' Meme, Backs Call For Nodes To Upgrade
Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside
Why Is Polkadot Exploding While Bitcoin And Others Are Trading Flat Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dogecoin Elon Musk Meme Coins why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com