 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Slashes Offer Price On California Mansion By 15%
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 6:02am   Comments
Share:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Slashes Offer Price On California Mansion By 15%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has lowered the price of his California mansion that is up for sale, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing online real estate marketplace Zillow.

What Happened: The real estate posting shows Musk has lowered the price on the 16,000-square-foot house in California by 15% to $31.99 million.

The listed mansion has seven rooms, ten bathrooms spread over a 47-acre plot with “sweeping views of the SF Bay and City Skyline.”

The listing says the “legacy property” has an expanded 5-star kitchen with space for a personal chef, a library with leather walls, and is 15 minutes away from the San Francisco airport and the private jet center.

See Also: Tesla Said To Lease Large Office Space From HP In California Even As It Seeks To Move Headquarters To Texas

Why It Matters: The price cut comes after the billionaire entrepreneur last week said that Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas, a state with no personal income tax. California, on the other hand, imposes the highest personal income tax on its wealthiest residents.

Tesla has also completed an additional 325,000 square feet office expansion in Palo Alto, California, the electric vehicle maker’s hometown, for nearly two decades, as per a report by the real estate website, The Registry.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.86% higher at $818.04 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Effect: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today
GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz
Nio CEO Says Long Charging Queues During Holiday Season Due To Rising EV Adoption
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Seeks To Extend Ark Brand To Bitcoin Futures ETF
Cathie Wood Buys Another $800K In This Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printing Partner
Ford Exits Rivian Board Ahead Of EV Startup's IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com