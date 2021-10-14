Tesla CEO Elon Musk Slashes Offer Price On California Mansion By 15%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has lowered the price of his California mansion that is up for sale, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing online real estate marketplace Zillow.

What Happened: The real estate posting shows Musk has lowered the price on the 16,000-square-foot house in California by 15% to $31.99 million.

The listed mansion has seven rooms, ten bathrooms spread over a 47-acre plot with “sweeping views of the SF Bay and City Skyline.”

The listing says the “legacy property” has an expanded 5-star kitchen with space for a personal chef, a library with leather walls, and is 15 minutes away from the San Francisco airport and the private jet center.

Why It Matters: The price cut comes after the billionaire entrepreneur last week said that Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas, a state with no personal income tax. California, on the other hand, imposes the highest personal income tax on its wealthiest residents.

Tesla has also completed an additional 325,000 square feet office expansion in Palo Alto, California, the electric vehicle maker’s hometown, for nearly two decades, as per a report by the real estate website, The Registry.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.86% higher at $818.04 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia