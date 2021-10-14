Ford Exits Rivian Board Ahead Of EV Startup's IPO

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has vacated its seat on the board of electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc ahead of the latter's initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Ford Vice President of Corporate Development Doug Power vacated the seat on the startup’s board last month, as per Bloomberg.

Rivian is backed by Ford and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and is said to be eyeing raising $80 billion in the IPO.

See Also: Amazon-Backed Rivian Rolls 1st Electric Pickup Off Assembly Line, Beating Likes Of Tesla, Ford

The seat had earlier been held by Alexandra Ford English, the great-great-granddaughter of founder Henry Ford. English left Rivian in May after being named a director on the legacy automaker's board.

Ford would not have a presence on Rivian’s board as the startup goes public, the legacy automaker said, adding Rivian remains a strategic investment for the company, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Both Ford and Amazon are heavily invested in the electric vehicle startup. Ford owns a little more than 5% stake in Rivian at an investment of over $820 million. Amazon owns about 5% shares as well.

Rivian has filed for an initial public offering to list on the Nasdaq. The electric vehicle startup in September started rolling out its highly anticipated R1T plug-in pickup, beating Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford, which are yet to start commercially producing an electric pickup truck.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.83% lower at $15.51 a share on Wednesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian