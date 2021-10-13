 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

Xpeng is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally-friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). 

XPeng has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $18.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Liability Laden Evergrande Now Eyes China's EV Market: CNBC
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Outsells Nio, XPeng And Li Auto Combined In September
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Churned Out 55% of Global Q3 Deliveries, September China Sales at Record
3 Catalysts That May Be Driving Tesla, Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Higher Thursday
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Teams Up With Levo To Deliver 5,000 Battery EVs Over 5 Years In US
Alibaba And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains In Hong Kong While JD, Tencent Fall As China Debt, Power Crises Remain In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com