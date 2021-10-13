Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

Xpeng is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally-friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7).

XPeng has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $18.50.