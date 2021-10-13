Why New Oriental Education Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

New Oriental Education offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations and nonacademic languages and services in vocational training.

New Oriental Education has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $1.68.