Why Baidu Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with a 75% share of the search engine market in March 2021 as per Statcounter. The firm generates around 68% of revenue from online marketing services. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

Baidu has a 52-week high of $354.82 and a 52-week low of $126.38.