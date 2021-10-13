Stanley Black & Decker Unveils New Compact Battery
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) revealed the global launch of the DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX Compact Battery.
- The battery includes several features to optimize functionality and will roll out to North American DEWALT distributors, retailers, and e-commerce channels beginning December 2021.
- The company expects the global roll-out to continue through spring 2022.
- With the DEWALT POWERSTACK battery, power tool brand DEWALT will use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry.
- The battery is ideal for cutting, drilling, and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces.
- "Our groundbreaking dependable lithium-ion battery pack represents a new threshold of cordless power tool performance, helping to further realize the full potential of the cordless jobsite of the future," said Jaime Ramirez, EVP & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker.
- Price Action: SWK shares are trading lower by 0.35% at $173.12 on the last check Wednesday.
