Helbiz Kicks In Deal To Exclusively Stream German Cup In Italy
- Helbiz Inc's (NASDAQ: HLBZ) media arm Helbiz Media has partnered with the DFB (the German Football Association) to broadcast the German Cup throughout Italy exclusively.
- Helbiz Live will stream the national cup competition in the world to complement the Italian Serie B.
- The agreement will be effective for the current season 2021/2022 and will include broadcasting of the German Cup and highlights of all matches on the Helbiz Live platform.
- The company to include the German Cup in the Helbiz Live subscription at no additional cost.
- Helbiz Live, the exclusive streaming home of the Italian Serie B Championship, now offers access to the DFB-Pokal, the German Cup.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $10.16 on the last check Wednesday.
