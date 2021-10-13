 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

Alibaba Group provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Alibaba's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $166.90 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $138.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Alibaba And Other Stocks Are Unexpectedly Not Trading In Hong Kong Today
Is Alibaba's Stock Rally Losing Steam? The Sell-Side Doesn't Think So
Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year
Winners and Losers of Rising Energy Prices
More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent As China Ramps Up Anti-Monopoly Bureau
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com