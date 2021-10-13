Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

Alibaba Group provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Alibaba's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $166.90 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $138.43.